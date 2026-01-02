SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NS 51325016 metaPRO AUDUSD
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 51325016 metaPRO AUDUSD

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
125 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 59%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
234
Profit Trades:
161 (68.80%)
Loss Trades:
73 (31.20%)
Best trade:
11 504.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 814.00 USD
Gross Profit:
50 567.13 USD (46 332 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 277.22 USD (31 900 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 111.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 952.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.10%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
5.07
Long Trades:
119 (50.85%)
Short Trades:
115 (49.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.77
Expected Payoff:
137.99 USD
Average Profit:
314.08 USD
Average Loss:
-250.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-6 369.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 369.75 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.01%
Annual Forecast:
12.25%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 369.75 USD (20.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.39% (6 369.75 USD)
By Equity:
0.06% (61.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 234
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 32K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11 504.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 814 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 111.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 369.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 21
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 7
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.38 × 8
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
No reviews
2026.01.02 09:53
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

