The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live02 0.00 × 1 AxiTrader-US02-Live 0.00 × 1 XMTrading-Real 34 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.00 × 11 ICMarkets-Live18 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live05 0.00 × 1 FxPro.com-Real02 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.00 × 80 MEXIntGroup-Real 0.33 × 6 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.73 × 41 RoboForex-ProCent 2.90 × 30 Pepperstone-Edge02 3.00 × 4 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN 14.00 × 2 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor