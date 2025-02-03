- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
437
Profit Trades:
352 (80.54%)
Loss Trades:
85 (19.45%)
Best trade:
13 570.45 USD
Worst trade:
-2 213.26 USD
Gross Profit:
63 526.21 USD (64 958 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 687.49 USD (49 364 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (709.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 923.88 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
90.62%
Max deposit load:
10.59%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
5.61
Long Trades:
242 (55.38%)
Short Trades:
195 (44.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.80
Expected Payoff:
93.45 USD
Average Profit:
180.47 USD
Average Loss:
-266.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-7 282.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 282.82 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.15%
Annual Forecast:
1.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.48 USD
Maximal:
7 282.82 USD (14.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.16% (6 894.97 USD)
By Equity:
21.94% (21 973.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|437
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|41K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|16K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13 570.45 USD
Worst trade: -2 213 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +709.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 282.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 80
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.33 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.73 × 41
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|2.90 × 30
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|3.00 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|14.00 × 2
