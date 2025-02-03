SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NS 1433495 LP v2 AUDCAD
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 1433495 LP v2 AUDCAD

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
130 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 82%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
437
Profit Trades:
352 (80.54%)
Loss Trades:
85 (19.45%)
Best trade:
13 570.45 USD
Worst trade:
-2 213.26 USD
Gross Profit:
63 526.21 USD (64 958 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 687.49 USD (49 364 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (709.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 923.88 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
90.62%
Max deposit load:
10.59%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
5.61
Long Trades:
242 (55.38%)
Short Trades:
195 (44.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.80
Expected Payoff:
93.45 USD
Average Profit:
180.47 USD
Average Loss:
-266.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-7 282.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 282.82 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.15%
Annual Forecast:
1.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.48 USD
Maximal:
7 282.82 USD (14.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.16% (6 894.97 USD)
By Equity:
21.94% (21 973.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 437
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 41K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13 570.45 USD
Worst trade: -2 213 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +709.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 282.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 34
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 11
ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 80
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.33 × 6
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.73 × 41
RoboForex-ProCent
2.90 × 30
Pepperstone-Edge02
3.00 × 4
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
14.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Free Channel NS : https://t.me/nsfxid

No reviews
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.02 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 01:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 10:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 05:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 03:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 06:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 17:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 01:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 21:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 21:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NS 1433495 LP v2 AUDCAD
30 USD per month
82%
0
0
USD
110K
USD
130
100%
437
80%
91%
2.80
93.45
USD
22%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.