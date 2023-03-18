- Growth
Trades:
993
Profit Trades:
752 (75.73%)
Loss Trades:
241 (24.27%)
Best trade:
231.77 USD
Worst trade:
-271.36 USD
Gross Profit:
3 259.37 USD (7 235 667 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 474.42 USD (534 985 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (22.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
659.80 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
97.86%
Max deposit load:
19.38%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.15
Long Trades:
505 (50.86%)
Short Trades:
488 (49.14%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
1.80 USD
Average Profit:
4.33 USD
Average Loss:
-6.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-107.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-430.31 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.90%
Annual Forecast:
35.15%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
75.83 USD
Maximal:
430.31 USD (17.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.18% (430.31 USD)
By Equity:
55.45% (538.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|955
|BTCUSD
|27
|GOLDmicro
|9
|CHFJPYmicro
|1
|CADJPYmicro
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|1.3K
|BTCUSD
|509
|GOLDmicro
|-15
|CHFJPYmicro
|4
|CADJPYmicro
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|21K
|BTCUSD
|6.7M
|GOLDmicro
|-395
|CHFJPYmicro
|485
|CADJPYmicro
|-64
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +231.77 USD
Worst trade: -271 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
IG : https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Free Channel NSFX : https://t.me/nsfxid
Our Site : https://nsfxlabs.com/
