Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS lazyPRO v1 13272939

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
151 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 271%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
993
Profit Trades:
752 (75.73%)
Loss Trades:
241 (24.27%)
Best trade:
231.77 USD
Worst trade:
-271.36 USD
Gross Profit:
3 259.37 USD (7 235 667 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 474.42 USD (534 985 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (22.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
659.80 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
97.86%
Max deposit load:
19.38%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.15
Long Trades:
505 (50.86%)
Short Trades:
488 (49.14%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
1.80 USD
Average Profit:
4.33 USD
Average Loss:
-6.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-107.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-430.31 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.90%
Annual Forecast:
35.15%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
75.83 USD
Maximal:
430.31 USD (17.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.18% (430.31 USD)
By Equity:
55.45% (538.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 955
BTCUSD 27
GOLDmicro 9
CHFJPYmicro 1
CADJPYmicro 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 1.3K
BTCUSD 509
GOLDmicro -15
CHFJPYmicro 4
CADJPYmicro 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 21K
BTCUSD 6.7M
GOLDmicro -395
CHFJPYmicro 485
CADJPYmicro -64
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +231.77 USD
Worst trade: -271 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

IG : https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/

Free Channel NSFX : https://t.me/nsfxid

Our Site : https://nsfxlabs.com/

