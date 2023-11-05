SignalsSections
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 1433504 Semi Otomatis

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
128 weeks
1 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 476%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 961
Profit Trades:
1 448 (73.83%)
Loss Trades:
513 (26.16%)
Best trade:
51 960.00 USD
Worst trade:
-19 565.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 296 705.45 USD (83 492 177 pips)
Gross Loss:
-605 586.01 USD (30 864 303 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (8 478.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80 100.86 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
93.91%
Max deposit load:
22.92%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
13.03
Long Trades:
1 019 (51.96%)
Short Trades:
942 (48.04%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
352.43 USD
Average Profit:
895.51 USD
Average Loss:
-1 180.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-8 524.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53 052.90 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.12%
Annual Forecast:
25.74%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21 895.92 USD
Maximal:
53 052.90 USD (11.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.55% (26 388.67 USD)
By Equity:
34.47% (238 223.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 806
AUDUSD 556
AUDCAD 372
XAUUSD 127
BTCUSD 45
GBPUSD 16
USDJPY 15
USDCHF 14
GBPJPY 3
EURGBP 2
EURJPY 2
CADJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 164K
AUDUSD 256K
AUDCAD 146K
XAUUSD 85K
BTCUSD 21K
GBPUSD 19K
USDJPY 2.5K
USDCHF -608
GBPJPY -1.1K
EURGBP 1.3K
EURJPY -192
CADJPY -74
AUDNZD 80
AUDJPY -1.1K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 15K
AUDUSD 7.9K
AUDCAD 21K
XAUUSD 48K
BTCUSD 53M
GBPUSD 16K
USDJPY 2.9K
USDCHF -655
GBPJPY -353
EURGBP 462
EURJPY 51
CADJPY -52
AUDNZD 65
AUDJPY -551
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +51 960.00 USD
Worst trade: -19 566 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 478.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 524.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 5
USGFX-Live
0.00 × 9
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 19
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 17
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 5
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 12
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.02 × 41
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.06 × 52
Exness-Real3
0.06 × 17
ICMarkets-Live16
0.09 × 54
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.11 × 19
ICMarkets-Live03
0.12 × 41
ICMarkets-Live04
0.16 × 911
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.20 × 30
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.21 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.26 × 132
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.27 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.29 × 7
XMGlobal-Real 46
0.31 × 45
ICMarkets-Live10
0.32 × 366
NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade


