Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 1482090 Multi Setup LZP

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
71 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 86%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 445
Profit Trades:
1 138 (78.75%)
Loss Trades:
307 (21.25%)
Best trade:
21 955.05 USD
Worst trade:
-3 592.35 USD
Gross Profit:
151 207.43 USD (202 461 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65 630.93 USD (158 572 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (741.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23 688.44 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
94.77%
Max deposit load:
20.70%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.43
Long Trades:
722 (49.97%)
Short Trades:
723 (50.03%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
59.22 USD
Average Profit:
132.87 USD
Average Loss:
-213.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-13 309.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 309.93 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.68%
Annual Forecast:
21.30%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 261.92 USD
Maximal:
13 309.93 USD (9.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.30% (13 004.05 USD)
By Equity:
19.57% (22 825.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDr 740
AUDUSDr 401
AUDCADr 304
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDr 44K
AUDUSDr 27K
AUDCADr 15K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDr 1.9K
AUDUSDr 17K
AUDCADr 25K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21 955.05 USD
Worst trade: -3 592 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +741.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13 309.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


Free Channel NS : https://t.me/nsfxid

No reviews
