- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 445
Profit Trades:
1 138 (78.75%)
Loss Trades:
307 (21.25%)
Best trade:
21 955.05 USD
Worst trade:
-3 592.35 USD
Gross Profit:
151 207.43 USD (202 461 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65 630.93 USD (158 572 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (741.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23 688.44 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
94.77%
Max deposit load:
20.70%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.43
Long Trades:
722 (49.97%)
Short Trades:
723 (50.03%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
59.22 USD
Average Profit:
132.87 USD
Average Loss:
-213.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-13 309.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 309.93 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.68%
Annual Forecast:
21.30%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 261.92 USD
Maximal:
13 309.93 USD (9.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.30% (13 004.05 USD)
By Equity:
19.57% (22 825.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDr
|740
|AUDUSDr
|401
|AUDCADr
|304
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDr
|44K
|AUDUSDr
|27K
|AUDCADr
|15K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDr
|1.9K
|AUDUSDr
|17K
|AUDCADr
|25K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21 955.05 USD
Worst trade: -3 592 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +741.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13 309.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
