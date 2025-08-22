QuotesSections
Currencies / XBI
Back to US Stock Market

XBI: SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

93.72 USD 0.35 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XBI exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.26 and at a high of 94.13.

Follow SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Biotech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XBI News

Daily Range
93.26 94.13
Year Range
66.66 105.47
Previous Close
93.37
Open
93.49
Bid
93.72
Ask
94.02
Low
93.26
High
94.13
Volume
12.664 K
Daily Change
0.37%
Month Change
2.73%
6 Months Change
15.86%
Year Change
-5.13%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev