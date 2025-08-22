Currencies / XBI
XBI: SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Biotech ETF
93.72 USD 0.35 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XBI exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.26 and at a high of 94.13.
Follow SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Biotech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
93.26 94.13
Year Range
66.66 105.47
- Previous Close
- 93.37
- Open
- 93.49
- Bid
- 93.72
- Ask
- 94.02
- Low
- 93.26
- High
- 94.13
- Volume
- 12.664 K
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 2.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.86%
- Year Change
- -5.13%
