MODD: Modular Medical Inc
0.70 USD 0.05 (6.67%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MODD exchange rate has changed by -6.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.65 and at a high of 0.74.
Follow Modular Medical Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MODD News
- Modular Medical receives IRB approval for next-gen insulin pump study
- Modular Medical completes clinical study of MODD1 insulin pump
- Modular Medical to Present Data from Study Examining Pump Delivery of a GLP-1R Agonist at the ADA 85th Scientific Sessions
- Modular Medical appoints Jeff Goldberg to board
- Registration Is Now Open For Tribe Public’s CEO Presentation and Q&A Webinar Event Titled "Making Diabetes Management Simpler: The New Era of Insulin Therapy" Featuring Modular Medical CEO - Wednesda
- Modular Medical to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference on May 29, 2025
Daily Range
0.65 0.74
Year Range
0.63 2.40
- Previous Close
- 0.75
- Open
- 0.71
- Bid
- 0.70
- Ask
- 1.00
- Low
- 0.65
- High
- 0.74
- Volume
- 490
- Daily Change
- -6.67%
- Month Change
- 1.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.78%
- Year Change
- -68.47%
