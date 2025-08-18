Currencies / MNDY
MNDY: monday.com Ltd
196.14 USD 2.65 (1.37%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MNDY exchange rate has changed by 1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 191.01 and at a high of 196.15.
Follow monday.com Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
191.01 196.15
Year Range
166.22 342.64
- Previous Close
- 193.49
- Open
- 193.28
- Bid
- 196.14
- Ask
- 196.44
- Low
- 191.01
- High
- 196.15
- Volume
- 1.070 K
- Daily Change
- 1.37%
- Month Change
- 4.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.49%
- Year Change
- -30.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%