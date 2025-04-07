Currencies / MESA
MESA: Mesa Air Group Inc
1.37 USD 0.01 (0.72%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MESA exchange rate has changed by -0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.37 and at a high of 1.41.
Follow Mesa Air Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MESA News
- Sun Country Airlines names D. Torque Zubeck as chief financial officer
- Avelo Airlines Faces Backlash for Aiding Trump’s Deportation Campaign
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks You May Want To Dump This Month - Mesa Air Gr (NASDAQ:MESA), Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 4/8/25 - TipRanks.com
- Mesa Air Group Merger With Republic Airways Was The Only Outcome
- Two Struggling Airlines Just Merged to Create a $1.9B Powerhouse--Here's What Investors Need to Know
- Wall Street Lunch: Wild Swings, Volatility Spike Up Investor Anxiety (undefined:SP500)
- Regional Airline Shakeup: Republic, Mesa To Merge In All-Stock Deal; Stock Soars - Mesa Air Gr (NASDAQ:MESA)
- After two big days of selloffs, here’s what history suggests will happen next
Daily Range
1.37 1.41
Year Range
0.68 1.43
- Previous Close
- 1.38
- Open
- 1.38
- Bid
- 1.37
- Ask
- 1.67
- Low
- 1.37
- High
- 1.41
- Volume
- 79
- Daily Change
- -0.72%
- Month Change
- 11.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 65.06%
- Year Change
- 18.10%
