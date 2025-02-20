Currencies / LBRDP
LBRDP: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Series A Cumulative Redeemable
24.86 USD 0.09 (0.36%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LBRDP exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.83 and at a high of 24.97.
Follow Liberty Broadband Corporation - Series A Cumulative Redeemable dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
24.83 24.97
Year Range
23.39 26.85
- Previous Close
- 24.95
- Open
- 24.90
- Bid
- 24.86
- Ask
- 25.16
- Low
- 24.83
- High
- 24.97
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- -0.36%
- Month Change
- 1.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.35%
- Year Change
- 3.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%