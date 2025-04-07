Currencies / KELYA
KELYA: Kelly Services Inc - Class A
13.92 USD 0.14 (1.02%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KELYA exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.66 and at a high of 13.97.
Follow Kelly Services Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KELYA News
- Kelly Services, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:KELYA)
- Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Kelly Services A earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Kelly Services (KELYA) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Kelly Services Q2 2025 slides: Acquisition boosts revenue amid organic decline
- Kelly appoints Chris Layden as new CEO effective September 2
- DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Kelly Services: Strategic Upgrades Face Potential AI-Led Disruption (NASDAQ:KELYA)
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Kelly Services Stock: Maybe One Of The Best Value Plays On Wall Street (NASDAQ:KELYA)
- KellyOCG Honors Top-Performing Suppliers for Delivering Exceptional Workforce Solutions
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
Daily Range
13.66 13.97
Year Range
10.80 22.44
- Previous Close
- 13.78
- Open
- 13.66
- Bid
- 13.92
- Ask
- 14.22
- Low
- 13.66
- High
- 13.97
- Volume
- 594
- Daily Change
- 1.02%
- Month Change
- -1.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.94%
- Year Change
- -34.09%
