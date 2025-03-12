QuotesSections
Currencies / KCE
Back to US Stock Market

KCE: SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

154.86 USD 0.23 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KCE exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 153.87 and at a high of 155.37.

Follow SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KCE News

Daily Range
153.87 155.37
Year Range
104.46 157.99
Previous Close
155.09
Open
155.37
Bid
154.86
Ask
155.16
Low
153.87
High
155.37
Volume
50
Daily Change
-0.15%
Month Change
1.68%
6 Months Change
22.52%
Year Change
24.63%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev