Currencies / KCE
KCE: SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF
154.86 USD 0.23 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KCE exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 153.87 and at a high of 155.37.
Follow SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
153.87 155.37
Year Range
104.46 157.99
- Previous Close
- 155.09
- Open
- 155.37
- Bid
- 154.86
- Ask
- 155.16
- Low
- 153.87
- High
- 155.37
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- -0.15%
- Month Change
- 1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.52%
- Year Change
- 24.63%
