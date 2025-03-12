货币 / KCE
KCE: SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF
155.15 USD 0.29 (0.19%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KCE汇率已更改0.19%。当日，交易品种以低点154.98和高点156.44进行交易。
关注SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
154.98 156.44
年范围
104.46 157.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 154.86
- 开盘价
- 155.78
- 卖价
- 155.15
- 买价
- 155.45
- 最低价
- 154.98
- 最高价
- 156.44
- 交易量
- 44
- 日变化
- 0.19%
- 月变化
- 1.87%
- 6个月变化
- 22.75%
- 年变化
- 24.86%
