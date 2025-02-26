QuotesSections
Currencies / GMET
GMET: VanEck Green Metals ETF

28.89 USD 0.08 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GMET exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.89 and at a high of 29.01.

Follow VanEck Green Metals ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
28.89 29.01
Year Range
16.79 29.01
Previous Close
28.97
Open
29.01
Bid
28.89
Ask
29.19
Low
28.89
High
29.01
Volume
4
Daily Change
-0.28%
Month Change
9.02%
6 Months Change
39.03%
Year Change
13.16%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev