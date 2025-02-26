Currencies / GMET
GMET: VanEck Green Metals ETF
28.89 USD 0.08 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GMET exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.89 and at a high of 29.01.
Follow VanEck Green Metals ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GMET News
- Guardian Metal Resources receives £15,000 from warrant exercise
- Duquesne Family Office acquires 14.75% stake in Guardian Metal
- Guardian Metal expands Pilot North tungsten project after promising results
- Guardian Metal reports high-grade tungsten results from Nevada project
- Guardian Metal acquires historical Schofield Mine at Tempiute
- Guardian Metal appoints Starzecki as executive chairman
- Guardian Metal Resources raises £125,000 through warrant exercise
- Guardian Metal secures Critical Minerals Forum membership
- Sunrise retains 2% NSR on high-grade Garfield project
- Guardian Metal uncovers high-grade gold at Garfield Project
Daily Range
28.89 29.01
Year Range
16.79 29.01
- Previous Close
- 28.97
- Open
- 29.01
- Bid
- 28.89
- Ask
- 29.19
- Low
- 28.89
- High
- 29.01
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- 9.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.03%
- Year Change
- 13.16%
