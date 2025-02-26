What is GMET stock price today? VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) stock is priced at 30.42 today. It trades within 1.50%, yesterday's close was 29.97, and trading volume reached 5.

Does GMET stock pay dividends? VanEck Green Metals ETF is currently valued at 30.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.15% and USD.

How to buy GMET stock? You can buy VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) shares at the current price of 30.42. Orders are usually placed near 30.42 or 30.72, while 5 and 0.63% show market activity.

How to invest into GMET stock? Investing in VanEck Green Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.79 - 30.42 and current price 30.42. Many compare 14.79% and 46.39% before placing orders at 30.42 or 30.72.

What are VanEck Green Metals ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) in the past year was 30.42. Within 16.79 - 30.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.97 helps spot resistance levels.

What are VanEck Green Metals ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) over the year was 16.79. Comparing it with the current 30.42 and 16.79 - 30.42 shows potential long-term entry points.