GMET: VanEck Green Metals ETF
GMET fiyatı bugün 1.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 30.17 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 30.42 aralığında işlem gördü.
VanEck Green Metals ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- Guardian Metal Resources garanti kullanımı aldı, ofisini taşıdı
- Guardian Metal Resources receives warrant exercise, moves office
- Guardian Metal Resources varant kullanımından 15.000 sterlin elde etti
- Guardian Metal Resources receives £15,000 from warrant exercise
- Duquesne Family Office acquires 14.75% stake in Guardian Metal
- Power Metal Resources sells remaining GMET stake for £13.58 million
- Guardian Metal expands Pilot North tungsten project after promising results
- Guardian Metal reports high-grade tungsten results from Nevada project
- Guardian Metal acquires historical Schofield Mine at Tempiute
- Guardian Metal appoints Starzecki as executive chairman
- Guardian Metal Resources raises £125,000 through warrant exercise
- Guardian Metal secures Critical Minerals Forum membership
- Sunrise retains 2% NSR on high-grade Garfield project
- Guardian Metal uncovers high-grade gold at Garfield Project
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is GMET stock price today?
VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) stock is priced at 30.42 today. It trades within 1.50%, yesterday's close was 29.97, and trading volume reached 5.
Does GMET stock pay dividends?
VanEck Green Metals ETF is currently valued at 30.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.15% and USD.
How to buy GMET stock?
You can buy VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) shares at the current price of 30.42. Orders are usually placed near 30.42 or 30.72, while 5 and 0.63% show market activity.
How to invest into GMET stock?
Investing in VanEck Green Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.79 - 30.42 and current price 30.42. Many compare 14.79% and 46.39% before placing orders at 30.42 or 30.72.
What are VanEck Green Metals ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) in the past year was 30.42. Within 16.79 - 30.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.97 helps spot resistance levels.
What are VanEck Green Metals ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) over the year was 16.79. Comparing it with the current 30.42 and 16.79 - 30.42 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GMET stock split?
VanEck Green Metals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.97, and 19.15% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 29.97
- Açılış
- 30.23
- Satış
- 30.42
- Alış
- 30.72
- Düşük
- 30.17
- Yüksek
- 30.42
- Hacim
- 5
- Günlük değişim
- 1.50%
- Aylık değişim
- 14.79%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 46.39%
- Yıllık değişim
- 19.15%