Currencies / GLUE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GLUE: Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc
6.47 USD 0.46 (6.64%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLUE exchange rate has changed by -6.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.45 and at a high of 7.44.
Follow Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLUE News
- Monte Rosa's Stock Gains on Signing $5.7B Licensing Deal With Novartis
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) Soars 44.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock rises as TD Cowen reiterates Buy on expanded Novartis deal
- Monte Rosa surges premarket on Novartis collaboration deal
- Monte Rosa, Novartis Use AI-Powered Engine To Advance Immune Disease Treatments - Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)
- Monte Rosa stock soars after $120M Novartis collaboration deal
- Novartis signs up to $5.7 billion licensing deal with Monte Rosa Therapeutics
- Novartis and Monte Rosa expand collaboration with $120 million deal
- Monte Rosa Rockets 50% on $5.7B Novartis Licensing Deal
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Monte Rosa (GLUE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 394%
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Certara, Inc. (CERT) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Monte Rosa begins phase 1 trial of NEK7-targeting molecular glue degrader
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Monte Rosa advances novel inflammatory disease treatment
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics: Exercise Extreme Caution (NASDAQ:GLUE)
- Novartis Partner Monte Rosa Therapeutics Touts Positive Data From Early-Stage Study Of Investigational Drug Candidate For Immune-Mediated Disorders - Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares surge on strong Q4 revenue beat
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- Bullish On Monte Rosa Therapeutics' 'Undruggable' Targets With QuEEN (NASDAQ:GLUE)
Daily Range
6.45 7.44
Year Range
3.50 12.40
- Previous Close
- 6.93
- Open
- 6.80
- Bid
- 6.47
- Ask
- 6.77
- Low
- 6.45
- High
- 7.44
- Volume
- 5.268 K
- Daily Change
- -6.64%
- Month Change
- 34.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.27%
- Year Change
- 24.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%