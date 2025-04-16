Currencies / GENC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GENC: Gencor Industries Inc
14.99 USD 0.22 (1.45%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GENC exchange rate has changed by -1.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.66 and at a high of 15.37.
Follow Gencor Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GENC News
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Gencor: Upgrading To Buy On Improving Sales & Earnings Performance (NYSE:GENC)
- Gencor Industries: Overlooked And Grossly Undervalued With Fortress Balance Sheet (GENC)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo, Comcast and Gencor
- Gencor Stock Gains Following Q2 Earnings Amid Revenue Decline
- Gencor Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results
- Gencor Industries gets NYSE American extension to file delinquent reports
- Gencor: Ultra Cheap Valuation To Force A Long-Term Bottom Shortly (NYSE:GENC)
Daily Range
14.66 15.37
Year Range
10.80 22.82
- Previous Close
- 15.21
- Open
- 15.19
- Bid
- 14.99
- Ask
- 15.29
- Low
- 14.66
- High
- 15.37
- Volume
- 83
- Daily Change
- -1.45%
- Month Change
- -5.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.82%
- Year Change
- -25.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%