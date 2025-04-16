통화 / GENC
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GENC: Gencor Industries Inc
15.12 USD 0.13 (0.85%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GENC 환율이 오늘 -0.85%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.86이고 고가는 15.26이었습니다.
Gencor Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GENC News
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Gencor: Upgrading To Buy On Improving Sales & Earnings Performance (NYSE:GENC)
- Gencor Industries: Overlooked And Grossly Undervalued With Fortress Balance Sheet (GENC)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo, Comcast and Gencor
- Gencor Stock Gains Following Q2 Earnings Amid Revenue Decline
- Gencor Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results
- Gencor Industries gets NYSE American extension to file delinquent reports
- Gencor: Ultra Cheap Valuation To Force A Long-Term Bottom Shortly (NYSE:GENC)
일일 변동 비율
14.86 15.26
년간 변동
10.80 22.82
- 이전 종가
- 15.25
- 시가
- 15.09
- Bid
- 15.12
- Ask
- 15.42
- 저가
- 14.86
- 고가
- 15.26
- 볼륨
- 144
- 일일 변동
- -0.85%
- 월 변동
- -4.91%
- 6개월 변동
- 27.92%
- 년간 변동율
- -24.96%
20 9월, 토요일