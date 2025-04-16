通貨 / GENC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
GENC: Gencor Industries Inc
15.25 USD 0.49 (3.32%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GENCの今日の為替レートは、3.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.80の安値と15.33の高値で取引されました。
Gencor Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GENC News
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Gencor: Upgrading To Buy On Improving Sales & Earnings Performance (NYSE:GENC)
- Gencor Industries: Overlooked And Grossly Undervalued With Fortress Balance Sheet (GENC)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo, Comcast and Gencor
- Gencor Stock Gains Following Q2 Earnings Amid Revenue Decline
- Gencor Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results
- Gencor Industries gets NYSE American extension to file delinquent reports
- Gencor: Ultra Cheap Valuation To Force A Long-Term Bottom Shortly (NYSE:GENC)
1日のレンジ
14.80 15.33
1年のレンジ
10.80 22.82
- 以前の終値
- 14.76
- 始値
- 15.01
- 買値
- 15.25
- 買値
- 15.55
- 安値
- 14.80
- 高値
- 15.33
- 出来高
- 39
- 1日の変化
- 3.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 29.02%
- 1年の変化
- -24.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K