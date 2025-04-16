クォートセクション
GENC: Gencor Industries Inc

15.25 USD 0.49 (3.32%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GENCの今日の為替レートは、3.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.80の安値と15.33の高値で取引されました。

Gencor Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
14.80 15.33
1年のレンジ
10.80 22.82
以前の終値
14.76
始値
15.01
買値
15.25
買値
15.55
安値
14.80
高値
15.33
出来高
39
1日の変化
3.32%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.09%
6ヶ月の変化
29.02%
1年の変化
-24.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K