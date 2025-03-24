Currencies / FOR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FOR: Forestar Group Inc
26.92 USD 0.67 (2.43%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FOR exchange rate has changed by -2.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.84 and at a high of 27.54.
Follow Forestar Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FOR News
- The Housing Bubble Is Popping
- Forestar Group: 23% Sales Growth in Q3
- Forestar Group stock rises 6.5% despite EPS miss as JMP reiterates $30 target
- Forestar (FOR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Forestar Q3 2025 misses EPS, stock rises
- Forestar Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 5% despite missing forecasts
- Forestar Group (FOR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- D.R. Horton stock faces volume pressure as Oppenheimer maintains Perform rating
- JMP initiates Forestar Group stock with Market Outperform rating
- The Bottom Fishing Club - LGI Homes: Unusually Large Discount To Net Assets (NASDAQ:LGIH)
- Dream Unlimited Stock: Growing Real Estate Holding Company (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)
- Touchstone High Yield Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (THYAX)
- Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- 3 Market Predictions For April
- Forestar Group: Unique Housing Play (NYSE:FOR)
- DR Horton: A Coffee Can Compounder (NYSE:DHI)
Daily Range
26.84 27.54
Year Range
18.00 33.33
- Previous Close
- 27.59
- Open
- 27.54
- Bid
- 26.92
- Ask
- 27.22
- Low
- 26.84
- High
- 27.54
- Volume
- 149
- Daily Change
- -2.43%
- Month Change
- -1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.44%
- Year Change
- -16.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%