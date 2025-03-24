货币 / FOR
FOR: Forestar Group Inc
26.92 USD 0.67 (2.43%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FOR汇率已更改-2.43%。当日，交易品种以低点26.84和高点27.54进行交易。
关注Forestar Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FOR新闻
- The Housing Bubble Is Popping
- Forestar Group: 23% Sales Growth in Q3
- Forestar Group stock rises 6.5% despite EPS miss as JMP reiterates $30 target
- Forestar (FOR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Forestar Q3 2025 misses EPS, stock rises
- Forestar Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 5% despite missing forecasts
- Forestar Group (FOR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- D.R. Horton stock faces volume pressure as Oppenheimer maintains Perform rating
- JMP initiates Forestar Group stock with Market Outperform rating
- The Bottom Fishing Club - LGI Homes: Unusually Large Discount To Net Assets (NASDAQ:LGIH)
- Dream Unlimited Stock: Growing Real Estate Holding Company (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)
- Touchstone High Yield Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (THYAX)
- Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- 3 Market Predictions For April
- Forestar Group: Unique Housing Play (NYSE:FOR)
- DR Horton: A Coffee Can Compounder (NYSE:DHI)
日范围
26.84 27.54
年范围
18.00 33.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.59
- 开盘价
- 27.54
- 卖价
- 26.92
- 买价
- 27.22
- 最低价
- 26.84
- 最高价
- 27.54
- 交易量
- 149
- 日变化
- -2.43%
- 月变化
- -1.68%
- 6个月变化
- 28.44%
- 年变化
- -16.89%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值