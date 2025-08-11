Currencies / EXAS
EXAS: Exact Sciences Corporation
52.96 USD 0.47 (0.88%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EXAS exchange rate has changed by -0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.63 and at a high of 53.96.
Follow Exact Sciences Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
52.63 53.96
Year Range
39.97 72.83
- Previous Close
- 53.43
- Open
- 53.50
- Bid
- 52.96
- Ask
- 53.26
- Low
- 52.63
- High
- 53.96
- Volume
- 2.962 K
- Daily Change
- -0.88%
- Month Change
- 11.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.39%
- Year Change
- -21.82%
