EXAS: Exact Sciences Corporation

53.32 USD 0.27 (0.50%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EXAS ha avuto una variazione del -0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.68 e ad un massimo di 53.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Exact Sciences Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.68 53.40
Intervallo Annuale
39.97 72.83
Chiusura Precedente
53.59
Apertura
53.38
Bid
53.32
Ask
53.62
Minimo
52.68
Massimo
53.40
Volume
6.386 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.50%
Variazione Mensile
12.42%
Variazione Semestrale
23.23%
Variazione Annuale
-21.29%
20 settembre, sabato