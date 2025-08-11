Valute / EXAS
EXAS: Exact Sciences Corporation
53.32 USD 0.27 (0.50%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EXAS ha avuto una variazione del -0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.68 e ad un massimo di 53.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Exact Sciences Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.68 53.40
Intervallo Annuale
39.97 72.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.59
- Apertura
- 53.38
- Bid
- 53.32
- Ask
- 53.62
- Minimo
- 52.68
- Massimo
- 53.40
- Volume
- 6.386 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.29%
20 settembre, sabato