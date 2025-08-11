通貨 / EXAS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
EXAS: Exact Sciences Corporation
53.59 USD 1.21 (2.31%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EXASの今日の為替レートは、2.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.50の安値と53.81の高値で取引されました。
Exact Sciences Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXAS News
- Why Exact Sciences (EXAS) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Why Is Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Exact Sciences Launches Cancerguard MCED Blood Test, Stock Climbs
- Should You Continue to Hold EXAS Stock in Your Portfolio?
- Exact Sciences launches Cancerguard blood test for early cancer detection
- Exact Sciences at Baird Conference: Strategic Growth in Cancer Screening
- Wayfair, United Therapeutics, And Ciena Are Among The Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (July 14-July 18): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)
- What's Fueling Tempus AI's Q2 Net Loss Improvement Momentum?
- Why IBD 50's Guardant Health Just Tumbled, Breaking A 67% Monthlong Run
- Guardant Health stock falls 8% despite Evercore ISI’s positive outlook
- Guardant Health stock holds Outperform rating at Leerink after Shield v2 results
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- TMO Receives FDA Approval for Oncomine Dx Target Test
- Cathie Wood Buys Deere Stock (DE) on Post-Earnings Dip, Builds Stake in Exact Sciences and Robinhood Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs make major buys in Deere & Co, Exact Sciences stock
- Cathie Wood Pours Millions Into Archer Aviation and Pony AI Push
- TEM Once Again Raises Its 2025 Sales Guidance: What's Driving the Move?
- Cathie Wood Buys Archer Aviation (ACHR) and Pony AI Stocks, Sells Kratos Defense - TipRanks.com
- Micron To Rally More Than 49%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
- EXAS Stock Dips Despite Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat, '25 Sales View Up
- BTIG lowers Exact Sciences stock price target to $60 on Freenome deal
- Cathie Wood’s ARK makes major moves in Trade Desk and Block stock
- Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
- Here's Why Exact Sciences (EXAS) is a Strong Growth Stock
1日のレンジ
52.50 53.81
1年のレンジ
39.97 72.83
- 以前の終値
- 52.38
- 始値
- 53.00
- 買値
- 53.59
- 買値
- 53.89
- 安値
- 52.50
- 高値
- 53.81
- 出来高
- 5.319 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.99%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.85%
- 1年の変化
- -20.89%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K