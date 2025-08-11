Moedas / EXAS
EXAS: Exact Sciences Corporation
53.06 USD 0.68 (1.30%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EXAS para hoje mudou para 1.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 52.50 e o mais alto foi 53.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Exact Sciences Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
52.50 53.15
Faixa anual
39.97 72.83
- Fechamento anterior
- 52.38
- Open
- 53.00
- Bid
- 53.06
- Ask
- 53.36
- Low
- 52.50
- High
- 53.15
- Volume
- 203
- Mudança diária
- 1.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 22.63%
- Mudança anual
- -21.67%
