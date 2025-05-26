Currencies / EML
EML: Eastern Company (The)
25.38 USD 0.40 (1.60%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EML exchange rate has changed by 1.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.88 and at a high of 25.55.
Follow Eastern Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EML News
- Eastern International prices $6.4 million IPO at $4 per share
- Eastern's Q2 Earnings Slip Y/Y on Lower Sales, Higher Costs
- Eastern Co earnings missed by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.37%
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.90%
- Canaccord Genuity initiates EML Payments stock with Buy rating
- Emmerson to pursue legal action against Morocco over potash project
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.08%
- Eastern Company Stock: A Stronger Q1 Bodes Well For The Rest Of The Year (NASDAQ:EML)
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.30%
- Eastern Co announces workforce reduction to cut costs
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.13%
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.00%
Daily Range
24.88 25.55
Year Range
19.06 35.03
- Previous Close
- 24.98
- Open
- 24.97
- Bid
- 25.38
- Ask
- 25.68
- Low
- 24.88
- High
- 25.55
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 1.60%
- Month Change
- 8.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.24%
- Year Change
- -21.16%
