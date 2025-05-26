Moedas / EML
EML: Eastern Company (The)
26.62 USD 1.34 (5.30%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EML para hoje mudou para 5.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.00 e o mais alto foi 26.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Eastern Company (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
25.00 26.62
Faixa anual
19.06 35.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.28
- Open
- 25.00
- Bid
- 26.62
- Ask
- 26.92
- Low
- 25.00
- High
- 26.62
- Volume
- 5
- Mudança diária
- 5.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.64%
- Mudança anual
- -17.30%
