DDL: Dingdong (Cayman) Limited American Depositary Shares (each two
2.19 USD 0.03 (1.35%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DDL exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.16 and at a high of 2.23.
DDL News
- Dingdong: Consider Both External And Internal Tailwinds (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:DDL)
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:DDL)
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dingdong reports Q2 profit jump as revenue beats estimates
- Dingdong Stock: Steady Growth Amid Margin Pressure, Waiting Better Entry Point (NYSE:DDL)
- Jefferies cuts Dingdong stock target to $4.40, keeps Buy rating
- Dingdong shares fall over 2% as Q1 profit misses expectations
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dingdong Q4: Good End To The Year With Many Positives Going Into 2025 (NYSE:DDL)
Daily Range
2.16 2.23
Year Range
1.95 4.80
- Previous Close
- 2.22
- Open
- 2.23
- Bid
- 2.19
- Ask
- 2.49
- Low
- 2.16
- High
- 2.23
- Volume
- 580
- Daily Change
- -1.35%
- Month Change
- 4.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.49%
- Year Change
- -39.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%