- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DBAW: Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF
DBAW exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.26 and at a high of 39.40.
Follow Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DBAW News
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- Weekly Market Pulse: Time Out
- Navigating The New Tariff Landscape
- From Epicenter To Aftermath: Preparing For The Economic Impact Of Trump's Tariffs
- Will High Tariffs Push The U.S. Into Recession?
- The Storm Before The Calm
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- Stocks Are Falling, Gold Is Surging… What Should You Do?
- Asset Allocation: What To Consider In Volatile Markets
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- 3 Things - State Of The Markets
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DBAW stock price today?
Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF stock is priced at 39.38 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 39.27, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of DBAW shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF is currently valued at 39.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.42% and USD. View the chart live to track DBAW movements.
How to buy DBAW stock?
You can buy Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF shares at the current price of 39.38. Orders are usually placed near 39.38 or 39.68, while 26 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow DBAW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DBAW stock?
Investing in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.90 - 39.40 and current price 39.38. Many compare 3.44% and 11.49% before placing orders at 39.38 or 39.68. Explore the DBAW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF in the past year was 39.40. Within 30.90 - 39.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (DBAW) over the year was 30.90. Comparing it with the current 39.38 and 30.90 - 39.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBAW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DBAW stock split?
Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.27, and 13.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.27
- Open
- 39.29
- Bid
- 39.38
- Ask
- 39.68
- Low
- 39.26
- High
- 39.40
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 3.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.49%
- Year Change
- 13.42%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8