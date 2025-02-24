Currencies / CRGO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CRGO: Freightos Limited
3.17 USD 0.15 (4.97%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRGO exchange rate has changed by 4.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.99 and at a high of 3.18.
Follow Freightos Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRGO News
- Freightos Limited (CRGO) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Brink's (BCO) This Year?
- Freightos Limited (CRGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Freightos sees 31% revenue growth in Q2 2025
- Freightos Limited (CRGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Corpay (CPAY) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Paypal (PYPL) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Freightos: Global Freight Can Be The Next Booking.Com (NASDAQ:CRGO)
- SEKO Logistics expands Freightos partnership for global booking system
- Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025
- Freightos Looks To Scale Platform Transactions with Forward Air Corporation Partnershi
- China Airlines Launches Digital Booking on WebCargo by Freightos ®, Digitalizing Key Global Trade Lanes
- Freightos Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- Freightos (CRGO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.99 3.18
Year Range
1.27 4.42
- Previous Close
- 3.02
- Open
- 3.08
- Bid
- 3.17
- Ask
- 3.47
- Low
- 2.99
- High
- 3.18
- Volume
- 191
- Daily Change
- 4.97%
- Month Change
- -3.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.64%
- Year Change
- 120.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%