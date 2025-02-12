Currencies / CNTY
CNTY: Century Casinos Inc
2.73 USD 0.04 (1.44%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CNTY exchange rate has changed by -1.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.71 and at a high of 2.80.
Follow Century Casinos Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNTY News
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Century Casinos stock
- Century Casinos Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth amid strategic review process
- Century Casinos (CNTY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Century Casinos (CNTY) Q2 Revenue Up 3%
- Century Casinos earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Melco Resorts (MLCO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Century Casinos stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Nugget Casino Resort to Launch Acclaimed Attraction and Show at its Iconic Celebrity Showroom
- Golden Entertainment: Buybacks, Dividends, Deleveraging = Happy Shareholders (NASDAQ:GDEN)
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating and $4 target for Century Casinos stock
- Century Casinos Announces Sports Betting Partnership with BetMGM in Missouri
- Century Casinos Announces $3M Stock Repurchase Plan
- Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crude Oil Falls 1%; Dollar General Posts Upbeat Sales - Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
- Nasdaq Down Over 100 Points; US Producer Inflation Stalls In February - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)
- Century Casinos ratings downgraded by Moody's due to high leverage
Daily Range
2.71 2.80
Year Range
1.30 5.10
- Previous Close
- 2.77
- Open
- 2.76
- Bid
- 2.73
- Ask
- 3.03
- Low
- 2.71
- High
- 2.80
- Volume
- 108
- Daily Change
- -1.44%
- Month Change
- 3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 60.59%
- Year Change
- 5.00%
