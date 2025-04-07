Currencies / CHSN
CHSN: Chanson International Holding - Class A
3.02 USD 0.07 (2.37%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CHSN exchange rate has changed by 2.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.79 and at a high of 3.14.
Follow Chanson International Holding - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CHSN News
- Chanson International faces potential delisting from Nasdaq after share price drop
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 18 to August 22) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Dow Falls Over 100 Points; Deere Shares Dip After Q3 Results - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK)
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Chanson International to conduct 80-for-1 share consolidation
- Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $8 Million Public Offering for its Client Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.79%
- Crude Oil Rises 6%; US Consumer Sentiment Surges In June - Senmiao Tech (NASDAQ:AIHS), Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN)
- Dow Tumbles Over 1%; Adobe Earnings Top Views - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Senmiao Tech (NASDAQ:AIHS)
- Chanson International prices $8 million public offering
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 4/8/25 - TipRanks.com
- Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)
- Crude Oil Down 2%; Chanson International Shares Spike Higher - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN)
- Nasdaq Surges Over 400 Points; China Pharma Shares Plummet - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Why Chanson International Holding Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 170%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Baosheng Media Gr (NASDAQ:BAOS)
- US Stock Futures Drop Following Massive Tariff-Induced Selloff: Experts Warn Of A Brewing 'Great Depression-Like' Pattern - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- US Stock Futures Slump Following Massive Tariff-Induced Selloff: Experts Warn Of A Brewing 'Great Depression-Like' Pattern - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Levi Strauss, Dave & Buster's Entertainment And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday - China Pharma Holding (AMEX:CPHI), Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN)
Daily Range
2.79 3.14
Year Range
0.04 15.47
- Previous Close
- 2.95
- Open
- 2.85
- Bid
- 3.02
- Ask
- 3.32
- Low
- 2.79
- High
- 3.14
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 2.37%
- Month Change
- 72.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 1158.33%
- Year Change
- 13.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%