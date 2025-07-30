QuotesSections
CHRW: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

132.58 USD 0.69 (0.52%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CHRW exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 132.04 and at a high of 133.73.

Follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

CHRW News

Daily Range
132.04 133.73
Year Range
84.68 134.91
Previous Close
133.27
Open
133.24
Bid
132.58
Ask
132.88
Low
132.04
High
133.73
Volume
1.238 K
Daily Change
-0.52%
Month Change
3.55%
6 Months Change
29.59%
Year Change
20.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%