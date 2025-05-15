Currencies / CETX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CETX: Cemtrex Inc
0.65 USD 0.05 (7.14%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CETX exchange rate has changed by -7.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.63 and at a high of 0.70.
Follow Cemtrex Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CETX News
- Cemtrex signs LOIs to acquire two US businesses in strategic expansion
- CETX Stock Dips After Q3 Earnings Show Higher Revenue, Narrower Loss
- Vicon wins $500,000 camera system order from Kentucky school district
- Cemtrex stock rises after subsidiary secures $1.2M government order
- Vicon secures $1.2 million follow-on order from Midwestern county
- Cemtrex’s Vicon NEXT Camera Wins Multiple Industry Awards, Signaling Commercial Momentum and Category Leadershi
- Cemtrex shifts focus to acquisitions after reaching profitability
- Cemtrex regains Nasdaq compliance with equity standards
- CETX stock plunges to 52-week low of $0.85 amid steep annual decline
- Cemtrex completes $1.25 million public stock offering
- Crude Oil Gains 2%; Macy's Lowers Earnings Forecast - InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX), Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
- US Stocks Gain; Abercrombie & Fitch Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
- Why Box Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG), Box (NYSE:BOX)
- Cemtrex, Inc. Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering
- Cemtrex unit secures $1.84 million Lancaster city contract
- Cemtrex Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
Daily Range
0.63 0.70
Year Range
0.11 6.60
- Previous Close
- 0.70
- Open
- 0.70
- Bid
- 0.65
- Ask
- 0.95
- Low
- 0.63
- High
- 0.70
- Volume
- 832
- Daily Change
- -7.14%
- Month Change
- -40.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -55.17%
- Year Change
- -89.17%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev