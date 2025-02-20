QuotesSections
Currencies / BUZZ
BUZZ: VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

35.41 USD 0.06 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BUZZ exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.11 and at a high of 35.67.

Follow VanEck Social Sentiment ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BUZZ stock price today?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) stock is priced at 35.41 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 35.35, and trading volume reached 113.

Does BUZZ stock pay dividends?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is currently valued at 35.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 66.24% and USD.

How to buy BUZZ stock?

You can buy VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shares at the current price of 35.41. Orders are usually placed near 35.41 or 35.71, while 113 and -0.31% show market activity.

How to invest into BUZZ stock?

Investing in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.82 - 36.62 and current price 35.41. Many compare 12.91% and 58.29% before placing orders at 35.41 or 35.71.

What are VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) in the past year was 36.62. Within 18.82 - 36.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.35 helps spot resistance levels.

What are VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) over the year was 18.82. Comparing it with the current 35.41 and 18.82 - 36.62 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BUZZ stock split?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.35, and 66.24% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
35.11 35.67
Year Range
18.82 36.62
Previous Close
35.35
Open
35.52
Bid
35.41
Ask
35.71
Low
35.11
High
35.67
Volume
113
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
12.91%
6 Months Change
58.29%
Year Change
66.24%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K