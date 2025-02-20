KotasyonBölümler
BUZZ: VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

35.64 USD 0.29 (0.82%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BUZZ fiyatı bugün 0.82% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 35.11 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.67 aralığında işlem gördü.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

What is BUZZ stock price today?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) stock is priced at 35.64 today. It trades within 0.82%, yesterday's close was 35.35, and trading volume reached 139.

Does BUZZ stock pay dividends?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is currently valued at 35.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 67.32% and USD.

How to buy BUZZ stock?

You can buy VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shares at the current price of 35.64. Orders are usually placed near 35.64 or 35.94, while 139 and 0.34% show market activity.

How to invest into BUZZ stock?

Investing in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.82 - 36.62 and current price 35.64. Many compare 13.65% and 59.32% before placing orders at 35.64 or 35.94.

What are VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) in the past year was 36.62. Within 18.82 - 36.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.35 helps spot resistance levels.

What are VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) over the year was 18.82. Comparing it with the current 35.64 and 18.82 - 36.62 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BUZZ stock split?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.35, and 67.32% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
35.11 35.67
Yıllık aralık
18.82 36.62
Önceki kapanış
35.35
Açılış
35.52
Satış
35.64
Alış
35.94
Düşük
35.11
Yüksek
35.67
Hacim
139
Günlük değişim
0.82%
Aylık değişim
13.65%
6 aylık değişim
59.32%
Yıllık değişim
67.32%
27 Eylül, Cumartesi