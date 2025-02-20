시세섹션
통화 / BUZZ
BUZZ: VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

35.64 USD 0.29 (0.82%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BUZZ 환율이 오늘 0.82%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.11이고 고가는 35.67이었습니다.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BUZZ stock price today?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) stock is priced at 35.64 today. It trades within 0.82%, yesterday's close was 35.35, and trading volume reached 139.

Does BUZZ stock pay dividends?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is currently valued at 35.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 67.32% and USD.

How to buy BUZZ stock?

You can buy VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shares at the current price of 35.64. Orders are usually placed near 35.64 or 35.94, while 139 and 0.34% show market activity.

How to invest into BUZZ stock?

Investing in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.82 - 36.62 and current price 35.64. Many compare 13.65% and 59.32% before placing orders at 35.64 or 35.94.

What are VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) in the past year was 36.62. Within 18.82 - 36.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.35 helps spot resistance levels.

What are VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) over the year was 18.82. Comparing it with the current 35.64 and 18.82 - 36.62 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BUZZ stock split?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.35, and 67.32% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
35.11 35.67
년간 변동
18.82 36.62
이전 종가
35.35
시가
35.52
Bid
35.64
Ask
35.94
저가
35.11
고가
35.67
볼륨
139
일일 변동
0.82%
월 변동
13.65%
6개월 변동
59.32%
년간 변동율
67.32%
