BUZZ: VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

35.64 USD 0.29 (0.82%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BUZZ a changé de 0.82% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.11 et à un maximum de 35.67.

Suivez la dynamique VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
35.11 35.67
Range Annuel
18.82 36.62
Clôture Précédente
35.35
Ouverture
35.52
Bid
35.64
Ask
35.94
Plus Bas
35.11
Plus Haut
35.67
Volume
139
Changement quotidien
0.82%
Changement Mensuel
13.65%
Changement à 6 Mois
59.32%
Changement Annuel
67.32%
28 septembre, dimanche