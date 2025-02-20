报价部分
货币 / BUZZ
BUZZ: VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

35.64 USD 0.29 (0.82%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日BUZZ汇率已更改0.82%。当日，交易品种以低点35.11和高点35.67进行交易。

关注VanEck Social Sentiment ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is BUZZ stock price today?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) stock is priced at 35.64 today. It trades within 0.82%, yesterday's close was 35.35, and trading volume reached 139.

Does BUZZ stock pay dividends?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is currently valued at 35.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 67.32% and USD.

How to buy BUZZ stock?

You can buy VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shares at the current price of 35.64. Orders are usually placed near 35.64 or 35.94, while 139 and 0.34% show market activity.

How to invest into BUZZ stock?

Investing in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.82 - 36.62 and current price 35.64. Many compare 13.65% and 59.32% before placing orders at 35.64 or 35.94.

What are VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) in the past year was 36.62. Within 18.82 - 36.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.35 helps spot resistance levels.

What are VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) over the year was 18.82. Comparing it with the current 35.64 and 18.82 - 36.62 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BUZZ stock split?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.35, and 67.32% after corporate actions.

日范围
35.11 35.67
年范围
18.82 36.62
前一天收盘价
35.35
开盘价
35.52
卖价
35.64
买价
35.94
最低价
35.11
最高价
35.67
交易量
139
日变化
0.82%
月变化
13.65%
6个月变化
59.32%
年变化
67.32%
