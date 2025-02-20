QuotazioniSezioni
BUZZ: VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

35.64 USD 0.29 (0.82%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BUZZ ha avuto una variazione del 0.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.11 e ad un massimo di 35.67.

Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

What is BUZZ stock price today?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) stock is priced at 35.64 today. It trades within 0.82%, yesterday's close was 35.35, and trading volume reached 139.

Does BUZZ stock pay dividends?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is currently valued at 35.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 67.32% and USD.

How to buy BUZZ stock?

You can buy VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shares at the current price of 35.64. Orders are usually placed near 35.64 or 35.94, while 139 and 0.34% show market activity.

How to invest into BUZZ stock?

Investing in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.82 - 36.62 and current price 35.64. Many compare 13.65% and 59.32% before placing orders at 35.64 or 35.94.

What are VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) in the past year was 36.62. Within 18.82 - 36.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.35 helps spot resistance levels.

What are VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) over the year was 18.82. Comparing it with the current 35.64 and 18.82 - 36.62 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BUZZ stock split?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.35, and 67.32% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.11 35.67
Intervallo Annuale
18.82 36.62
Chiusura Precedente
35.35
Apertura
35.52
Bid
35.64
Ask
35.94
Minimo
35.11
Massimo
35.67
Volume
139
Variazione giornaliera
0.82%
Variazione Mensile
13.65%
Variazione Semestrale
59.32%
Variazione Annuale
67.32%
28 settembre, domenica