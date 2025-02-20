CotaçõesSeções
BUZZ: VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

35.64 USD 0.29 (0.82%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do BUZZ para hoje mudou para 0.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.11 e o mais alto foi 35.67.

Perguntas frequentes

What is BUZZ stock price today?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) stock is priced at 35.64 today. It trades within 0.82%, yesterday's close was 35.35, and trading volume reached 139.

Does BUZZ stock pay dividends?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is currently valued at 35.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 67.32% and USD.

How to buy BUZZ stock?

You can buy VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shares at the current price of 35.64. Orders are usually placed near 35.64 or 35.94, while 139 and 0.34% show market activity.

How to invest into BUZZ stock?

Investing in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.82 - 36.62 and current price 35.64. Many compare 13.65% and 59.32% before placing orders at 35.64 or 35.94.

What are VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) in the past year was 36.62. Within 18.82 - 36.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.35 helps spot resistance levels.

What are VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) over the year was 18.82. Comparing it with the current 35.64 and 18.82 - 36.62 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BUZZ stock split?

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.35, and 67.32% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
35.11 35.67
Faixa anual
18.82 36.62
Fechamento anterior
35.35
Open
35.52
Bid
35.64
Ask
35.94
Low
35.11
High
35.67
Volume
139
Mudança diária
0.82%
Mudança mensal
13.65%
Mudança de 6 meses
59.32%
Mudança anual
67.32%
28 setembro, domingo