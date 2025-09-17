QuotesSections
Currencies / BSCP
Back to US Stock Market

BSCP: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

20.74 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BSCP exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.73 and at a high of 20.74.

Follow Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
20.73 20.74
Year Range
20.60 20.76
Previous Close
20.73
Open
20.73
Bid
20.74
Ask
21.04
Low
20.73
High
20.74
Volume
438
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
0.19%
6 Months Change
0.29%
Year Change
0.48%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev