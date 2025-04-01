Currencies / BNY
BNY: BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
10.14 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BNY exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.12 and at a high of 10.17.
Follow BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BNY News
- Goldman, BNY team up to launch tokens tied to money market funds
- Exclusive-Circle applies for US trust bank license after bumper IPO
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Reverses, Tesla Surges; These Defense Stocks Gain After Iran Attack (Live Coverage)
- Moody’s Downgrade Of The U.S. To Aa1 And The Ripple Effect On Bond Ratings
- BNY Stock Touches 52-Week Low at $9.55 Amid Market Challenges
- Blockchain Meets Banking: BNY’s Bold Move With BlackRock In Tow
- New Preferred Stock IPOs, March 2025
Daily Range
10.12 10.17
Year Range
9.30 11.10
- Previous Close
- 10.13
- Open
- 10.14
- Bid
- 10.14
- Ask
- 10.44
- Low
- 10.12
- High
- 10.17
- Volume
- 118
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 5.74%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.59%
- Year Change
- -8.15%
