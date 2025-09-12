Currencies / BABA
BABA: Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares each r
160.43 USD 2.37 (1.50%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BABA exchange rate has changed by 1.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 157.60 and at a high of 161.19.
Follow Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares each r dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BABA News
- Nvidia’s new China-focused AI chip faces tepid demand - Reuters
- AI Bubble Fears Grow as Valuations Mirror Dot-Com Era - TipRanks.com
- Nvidia’s China-only AI chip sees weak demand as firms await H20, B30A nod - report
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Exclusive-Nvidia’s new RTX6000D chip for China finds little favour with major firms, sources say
- Nvidia Falls Amid China Probe; Is Nvidia A Buy Or Sell Now?
- Tesla, Google lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- JD Rides on Strong Retail Segment Growth: Can Upside Continue Ahead?
- What's Going On With Alibaba Stock Monday? - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA)
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a Trending Stock
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Alibaba Group and Medalist Diversified REIT
- AliBaba Stock Analysis: Buy or Sell?
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Explainer-What is "involution", China’s race-to-the-bottom competition trend?
- Alibaba's $100M Investment Fuels X Square Robot's Push For Embodied AI, Global Sales, And Next-Gen Humanoids - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- 2 More Stocks With 1,000% Upside
Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips, Oracle Reports Q1
- Meta's Forward P/E Of 27 Is Still 20% Lower Than Apple And Microsoft (NASDAQ:META)
- Quick Profit In Chinese Stock Market Trade Based On Personality And Portfolio
- Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Meta Platforms & Alibaba
- Is Alibaba's AI Revolution Worth the Risk for Growth Investors Now?
- Best Stocks to Buy: Amazon Stock vs. Alibaba Stock
- BofA raises price target for Alibaba amid "robust" AI demand
Daily Range
157.60 161.19
Year Range
75.00 161.19
- Previous Close
- 158.06
- Open
- 158.36
- Bid
- 160.43
- Ask
- 160.73
- Low
- 157.60
- High
- 161.19
- Volume
- 19.485 K
- Daily Change
- 1.50%
- Month Change
- 19.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.79%
- Year Change
- 50.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%