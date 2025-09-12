QuotesSections
Currencies / BABA
BABA: Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares each r

160.43 USD 2.37 (1.50%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BABA exchange rate has changed by 1.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 157.60 and at a high of 161.19.

Daily Range
157.60 161.19
Year Range
75.00 161.19
Previous Close
158.06
Open
158.36
Bid
160.43
Ask
160.73
Low
157.60
High
161.19
Volume
19.485 K
Daily Change
1.50%
Month Change
19.31%
6 Months Change
20.79%
Year Change
50.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%