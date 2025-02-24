Currencies / AUID
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AUID: authID Inc
2.95 USD 0.16 (5.14%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AUID exchange rate has changed by -5.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.86 and at a high of 3.13.
Follow authID Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AUID News
- authID AUID Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- authID Revenue Jumps 367% in Q2
- authID Inc. (AUID) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: AuthID Q2 2025 sees revenue surge, stock dips
- AuthID Q2 2025 slides reveal 5x revenue growth, strategic partnerships
- authID launches IDX platform for passwordless identity verification
- authID Announces 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting Results
- authID Partners with Prove to Provide Deepfake‘Resistant Identity Verification Capabilities Globally and Defend Against AI‘Generated Fraud
- authID Integrates with Ping Identity’s DaVinci to Provide Passwordless, Privacy-Preserving Biometrics
- Dominari Holdings reports strong deal execution and growth
- authID Announces its 2025 Board of Directors Nominees Ahead of Annual Meeting
- Why AuthID Shares Are Down More Than 25% - AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID)
- Why Ouster Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID), Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)
- authID Inc. (AUID) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher After Nasdaq 100 Enters Correction Zone: 'Economic Resilience Provides A Foundation For Market Stabilization,' Says Expert - Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV), Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN)
- Why Are US Stock Futures Rising on Monday? - Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ), SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
Daily Range
2.86 3.13
Year Range
2.74 9.58
- Previous Close
- 3.11
- Open
- 3.12
- Bid
- 2.95
- Ask
- 3.25
- Low
- 2.86
- High
- 3.13
- Volume
- 62
- Daily Change
- -5.14%
- Month Change
- -32.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -39.92%
- Year Change
- -57.31%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev