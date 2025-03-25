Currencies / ASMB
ASMB: Assembly Biosciences Inc
20.55 USD 0.64 (3.02%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASMB exchange rate has changed by -3.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.43 and at a high of 21.34.
Follow Assembly Biosciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
20.43 21.34
Year Range
7.75 27.17
- Previous Close
- 21.19
- Open
- 21.04
- Bid
- 20.55
- Ask
- 20.85
- Low
- 20.43
- High
- 21.34
- Volume
- 133
- Daily Change
- -3.02%
- Month Change
- -15.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 114.29%
- Year Change
- 36.54%
