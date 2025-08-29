QuotesSections
AMBA
AMBA: Ambarella Inc

78.95 USD 1.82 (2.25%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AMBA exchange rate has changed by -2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.42 and at a high of 79.27.

Daily Range
78.42 79.27
Year Range
38.86 93.44
Previous Close
80.77
Open
79.08
Bid
78.95
Ask
79.25
Low
78.42
High
79.27
Volume
462
Daily Change
-2.25%
Month Change
-0.73%
6 Months Change
57.18%
Year Change
40.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%