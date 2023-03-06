Different brokers - different H4 charts - how to handle

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Could you guys help me understand how do you handle such cases.

This is NZDCAD on May 22, H4 chart. I have 2 brokers: one is GMT+2 (CET, summer time) and the other is GMT+3 (summer time).

The GMT+2 broker provides 6 daily candles per week (1 daily chart on a Sunday, which is basically only a 1-hour candle); therefore, I do not use this broker for my daily analysis.

The GMT+3 broker provides 5 daily candles per week; therefore, I trust/follow this broker’s charts for daily analysis.

The issue, however, is not only the difference between the daily charts. Attached is the image of H4 charts of the two brokers and as you can see one gives me a false break of the H4 channel, which for me is a fairly strong reversal signal, whereas the chart of the other broker gives me a normal price action within the channel, which indicates further move down.


 

Which chart should I trust? What would you do in this case? How would you draw your H4 channels? Do you have similar experience with your brokers?

Will be interested to have your opinions and ideas…

Thanks in advance.

 
rosspet6:

Could you guys help me understand how do you handle such cases.

This is NZDCAD on May 22, H4 chart. I have 2 brokers: one is GMT+2 (CET, summer time) and the other is GMT+3 (summer time).

The GMT+2 broker provides 6 daily charts per week (1 daily chart on a Sunday, which is basically only 1-hour chart); therefore, I do not use this broker for my daily analysis.

The GMT+3 broker provides 5 daily charts per week; therefore, I trust/follow this broker’s charts for daily analysis.

The issue, however, is not only the difference between the daily charts. Attached is the image of H4 charts of the two brokers and as you can see one gives me a false break of the H4 channel, which for me is a fairly strong reversal signal, whereas the chart of the other broker gives me a normal price action within the channel, which indicates further move down.


 

Which chart should I trust? What would you do in this case? How would you draw your H4 channels? Do you have similar experience with your brokers?

Will be interested to have your opinions and ideas…

Thanks in advance.

I recommend to use who provides 5 D1 candles,because most brokers has 5 D1. 

 
 
росспет6 :

Не могли бы вы, ребята, помочь мне понять, как вы справляетесь с такими случаями.

Это NZDCAD от 22 мая, график H4. У меня 2 брокера: один GMT+2 (CET, летнее время), а другой GMT+3 (летнее время).

Брокер GMT+2 предоставляет 6 дневных свечей в неделю (1 дневной график в воскресенье, что в основном представляет собой только 1-часовую свечу); поэтому я не использую этого брокера для ежедневного анализа.

Брокер GMT+3 предоставляет 5 дневных свечей в неделю; поэтому я доверяю / слежу за графиками этого брокера для ежедневного анализа.

Однако проблема не возникает только в разнице между дневными графиками. Прилагается изображение графиков H4 двух брокеров, и, как вы можете видеть, дает мне ложный прорыв канала H4, тогда как график другого брокера дает мне нормальное ценовое действие. внутри канала, что происходит дальнейшее движение вниз.


 

Какому я должен доверять? Что бы вы сделали в этом случае? Как бы вы нарисовали свои каналы H4? Есть ли у вас наличие опыта работы с вашими брокерами?

Будет интересно узнать ваше мнение и идеи…

Заранее спасибо.

Hi, please tell me a broker who has 6 candles!!!
 
TOXA #:Hi, please tell me a broker who has 6 candles!!!
  1. Broker discussions are forbidden.
  2. Find a broker using NY+7
 
Уильям Редер # :
  1. Брокерские обсуждения запрещены.
  2. Показ брокера с помощью NY+7
Thank you very much for the answer.But I don't understand you.What is NY+7?   
[Deleted]  
TOX # : Thank you very much for the answer.But I don't understand you.What is NY+7?   
New York time (with daylight savings changes), plus 7 hours.
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