Why my terminal do not load NZDCAD automatically?

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Dear experienced traders


Do you know why my terminal do not load NZDCAD automatically? 

It load EURUSD and others automatically, but for NZDCAD, it will only load data from 1 Feb.

Do you have any idea? 


All the best




 
Zhang Fengqun: but for NZDCAD, it will only load data for 1 Feb.

Your image shows a Doji for the second and a candle on the third. Your statement and your image are contratictory. PICNIC.

 
William Roeder:

Your image shows a Doji for the second and a candle on the third. Your statement and your image are contratictory. PICNIC.

Thank you so much, William. 

My English was wrong. 

The problem is it will only load data from 1 Feb, without earlier data. 

 
Zhang Fengqun:
...

Do you know why my terminal do not load NZDCAD automatically? 

...

My MT5 loads the history for this pair.
if your terminal does not load so - change the broker (because the history of the pairs is related to the broker).

Or you can load the history by yourself:
In Market Watch - Symbols - Bars (or Ticks)

 
Sergey Golubev:

My MT5 loads the history for this pair.
if your terminal does not load so - change the broker (because the history of the pairs is related to the broker).

Or you can load the history by yourself:
In Market Watch - Symbols - Bars (or Ticks)

Thank you so much, Sergey
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