Why my terminal do not load NZDCAD automatically?
Zhang Fengqun:
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Do you know why my terminal do not load NZDCAD automatically?...
My MT5 loads the history for this pair.
if your terminal does not load so - change the broker (because the history of the pairs is related to the broker).
Or you can load the history by yourself:
In Market Watch - Symbols - Bars (or Ticks)
Sergey Golubev:Thank you so much, Sergey
My MT5 loads the history for this pair.
Or you can load the history by yourself:
My MT5 loads the history for this pair.
if your terminal does not load so - change the broker (because the history of the pairs is related to the broker).
Or you can load the history by yourself:
In Market Watch - Symbols - Bars (or Ticks)
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Dear experienced traders
Do you know why my terminal do not load NZDCAD automatically?
It load EURUSD and others automatically, but for NZDCAD, it will only load data from 1 Feb.
Do you have any idea?
All the best