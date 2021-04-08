Number of Closed Trades of the Provider and of the Subscriber Not Equal
You can check the logs for this day and analyze it for possible reasons.
The signal provider has 2 closed NZDCAD trades and I have 11 with different price entries! The seem-to-be invalid trades were opened and closed the same day. How did this happen? Is this an issue of broker incompatibility?
You have ticked the: Copy Take Profit and Stop Loss levels and that causes the trades to close at your end, because you hit SL when the provider hasn't and then the trades are opened again upon synchronization and that is happening over and over again.
If you use a good broker/server setup in terms of slippage, its better to untick that option and you will close each trade when the signal provider does.
You have ticked the: Copy Take Profit and Stop Loss levels and that causes the trades to close at your end, because you hit SL when the provider hasn't and then the trades are opened again upon synchronization and that is happening over and over again.
If you use a good broker/server setup in terms of slippage, its better to untick that option and you will close each trade when the signal provider does.
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The signal provider has 2 closed NZDCAD trades and I have 11 with different price entries! The seem-to-be invalid trades were opened and closed the same day. How did this happen? Is this an issue of broker incompatibility?