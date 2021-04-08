Number of Closed Trades of the Provider and of the Subscriber Not Equal

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The signal provider has 2 closed NZDCAD trades and I have 11 with different price entries! The seem-to-be invalid trades were opened and closed the same day. How did this happen? Is this an issue of broker incompatibility?


Provider


Subscriber

 
It is necessary to look at the logs to understand about what was happened (it should be many reasons, for example you closed one trade, or stop loss or take profit was taken easier for you than in the signal provider, you or provider made a balance operations during the openning trades, and so on).
You can check the logs for this day and analyze it for possible reasons.
 
acedamian:

The signal provider has 2 closed NZDCAD trades and I have 11 with different price entries! The seem-to-be invalid trades were opened and closed the same day. How did this happen? Is this an issue of broker incompatibility?




You have ticked the: Copy Take Profit and Stop Loss levels and that causes the trades to close at your end, because you hit SL when the provider hasn't and then the trades are opened again upon synchronization and that is happening over and over again.

If you use a good broker/server setup in terms of slippage, its better to untick that option and you will close each trade when the signal provider does.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You have ticked the: Copy Take Profit and Stop Loss levels and that causes the trades to close at your end, because you hit SL when the provider hasn't and then the trades are opened again upon synchronization and that is happening over and over again.

If you use a good broker/server setup in terms of slippage, its better to untick that option and you will close each trade when the signal provider does.

Have done so. I get the idea. Thank you for making me realize.
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